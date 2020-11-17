On Tuesday’s (Nov. 17) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to Kendrick Lamar’s personal engineer, Derek "MixedbyAli” Ali, claiming that Kendrick’s sitting on six albums worth of unreleased tracks. Next, the crew reviews 2 Chainz’s new album ‘So Help Me God!,’ which includes guest features from Kanye West, Kevin Gates, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Mulatto and more. Soon after, the crew highlights the upcoming ‘Smoke’ documentary executive produced by Nas, and speak on the cultural and financial impact cannabis has had in hip-hop. Lastly, the EDS trio takes a deep dive into Megan Thee Stallion’s career after GQ named her 2020’s ‘Rapper of the Year.’