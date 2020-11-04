On Wednesday’s (Nov. 4) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to Lil Pump endorsing Donald Trump at his recent rally in Michigan. They also react to Kim Kardashian liking Kid Cudi’s post, where he showed that he voted for Joe Biden. Next, DJ Akademiks reviews Trippie Redd’s ‘Pegasus’ album and King Von’s ‘Welcome To O Block’ album, highlights Pop Smoke, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly and gives a shout out to Queen Naija. Later, the EDS crew is joined by Chicago rapper King Von. He speaks on the 2020 Presidential election, responds to Akademiks naming him ‘the best storyteller’ right now in hip-hop, talks about his relationship with Lil Durk and talks about new music to be released in 2021.