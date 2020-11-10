On Tuesday’s (Nov. 10) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to the EDS Twitter poll, asking fans if they prefer a Drake x Chirs Brown tape or a Drake x The Weeknd project. Next, the crew debates Spotify recently naming 50 Cent’s “Many Men” the most influential song of 2020. Soon after, the guys debate on a few recently released songs, such as ‘What that Speed About’ by Mike Will Made It x Nicki Minaj & Youngboy NBA, ‘Quarantine Thick’ by 2 Chainz x Mulatto, ‘Free Woo’ by 42 Dugg and ‘Young Wheezy’ by NAV, Wheezy and Gunna. Later, DJ Akademiks takes us through some recent stats from artists, such as Trippie Redd, Busta Rhymes, Lil Baby, Queen Naija, King Von and more. Lastly, the EDS crew speaks on Jeezy claiming Gucci Mane declined his Verzuz battle offer and also share their thoughts on a possible Outkast vs. Tribe Called Quest battle.