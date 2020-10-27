On Tuesday’s (Oct. 27) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show speaking on Russ’ recent claims online, where he stated that he’s the only rapper that can compete with Drake, and demanded respect for his craft and skills. The EDS crew also references A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s career in their conversation and discuss whether or not he’s underrated. Next, DJ Akademks and Wayno debate Charlamagne’s recent comments that Drake has “dropped a lot of sunpar music this year.” Soon after, the trio dissect Ty Dolla $ign’s new album ‘Featuring Ty Dolla $ign‘ in their ‘Review’ segment. Lastly, Akademiks goes through some recent Billboard stats, highlighting Pop Smoke, 21 Savage x Metro Boomin and Juice WRLD in the top 5 of the albums chart and 24kGoldn’s “Mood” w/ Iann Dior’s No. 1 on the Hot 100.