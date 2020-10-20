On Tuesday’s (Oct. 20) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to 50 Cent endorsing Donald Trump in the upcoming elections, due to Joe Biden’s tax plan. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on Reason revealing that Top Dawg Entertainment is going through a “weird time,” resulting in a shortage of music from the label. Soon after, they speak on Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s interview with i-D magazine. Later, the trio dissects Benny The Butcher’s new album ‘Burden of Proof’ in their ‘Review’ segment. Next, DJ Akademiks goes through some recent Billboard stats, such as Pop Smoke returning to No. 1 with his posthumous album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ and more. Lastly, the crew reacts to Bobby Shmurda having to serve his entire prison sentence, and share projections for when Playboi Carti will potentially drop ‘Whole Lotta Red.’