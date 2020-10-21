On Monday’s (Oct. 5) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks are joined again by Love Renaissance (LVRN) co-founder Justice Baiden. The trio starts off the show sharing their thoughts on President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19 and then react to Megan Thee Stallion’s Saturday Night Live performance, where she called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and shared a powerful message about “Protecting Black Women.” Afterwards, the team dissects 21 Savage x Metro Boomin’s latest project ‘Savage Mode II’ in their ‘Review’ segment. Later, they share their views on Machine Gun Kelly calling out artists who use sadness as a marketing tool for sales. Then, DJ Akademiks highlights the latest Billboard 200 chart which see this week Tory Lanez’s ‘Daystar’ album debuting at No. 10, Machine Gun Kelly earning his first No. 1 album with ‘Tickets to My Downfall.’ Lastly, the EDS squad congratulates Nicki Minaj on giving birth to her first child and Waka Flocka for receiving his honorary Doctorate Degree in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism.