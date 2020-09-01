On Tuesday’s (Sept. 1) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing last night’s record breaking #Verzuz battle between Brandy and Monica with over 1.2 million viewers. Next, the crew reacts to Adele being called out for allegedly culturally appropriating Jamaican culture in a recent Instagram post. Then, the EDS trio shares their thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion’s latest freestyle, where she addresses her shooting incident and brags about gaining a Revlon deal afterwards. Soon after, the EDS crew reviews The Lox’s new album ‘Living Off Experience’ featuring DMX, T-Pain, Benny The Butcher and more. Lastly, DJ Akademiks & Wayno dissect the direct impact Jay-Z and Drake has made on the industry.