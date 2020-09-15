On Tuesday’s (Sept. 15) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show reacting to the latest Twitter rant from Kanye West, where he demanded a public apology from Drake and J. Cole, self-proclaimed himself as Nat Turner and called the NBA and music industry modern day slave ships. Next, the EDS crew shared their thoughts on Meek Mill possibly having the ‘best album opener’ with his ‘Dreams & Nightmares’ intro. Soon after, DJ Akademiks and Wayno dissect Youngboy NBA’s latest album ‘Top’ in their ‘Review’ segment. Lastly, the trio comments on Boosie Badazz finally getting a new Instagram account and also shared their thoughts on Drake x DJ Khaled’s ‘Popstar’ music video, starring Justin Bieber.