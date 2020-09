FaZe Apex, FaZe Swagg, BrookeAB, Ceice and Avalanche of 100 Thieves help Speedy become a pro gamer in this episode of Jobs Unlisted. They play Warzone, learn about Fortnite, and help Speedy enter the FaZe5 recruitment challenge. He also links up with the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA 2K League to get the full experience of the esports world.