On Tuesday’s (August 18) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing PNB Rock saying today’s music is too depressing causing Rod Wave to respond on Instagram. Next, for their ‘Big Facts or B.S.’ segment, the EDS crew discusses Sauce Walka’s tweet, where he states that “Rap is the new R&B!” Soon after, the EDS trio debates Fat Joe and Lil Durk’s claims of Drake being the “Michael Jackson of this time.” Then, the crew answers a fan question about the type of audience Drake will attract with his upcoming album. Lastly, the squad speaks on the arrest of two men in connection to the 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay.