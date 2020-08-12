On Wednesday’s (August 12) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show sharing their thoughts on Joe Biden picking Kamala Harris as his Vice President for his campaign. Next, the crew dissects the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list, which includes this year NLE Choppa, Lil Keed, Chika, Mulatto, 24KGoldn, Lil Tjay, Fivio Foreign, Baby Keem, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave and Calboy. Soon after, DJ Akademiks gives his reasoning for investigating industry plants and gatekeepers. Later, the EDS crew is joined by Memphis rapper NLE Choppa, where he speaks on the release of his debut album ‘Top Shotta,’ making this year’s XXL Freshman list, his influence and more.