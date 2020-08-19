On Wednesday’s (August 19) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing Boosie Badazz asking Mark “Zuckerburber” to give him back his Instagram account. Next, the squad discusses Kanye West’s plans of creating a Christian TikTok that would feature wholesome content for kids. Then, the EDS crew dissects the discographies of T.I. and 50 Cent after T.I. says he has five “classic” albums during a recent appearance on The Fat Joe Show. Lastly, Ak and Wayno answer a fan question regarding if a rapper needs to have a classic album in their catalog to be considered a G.O.A.T.