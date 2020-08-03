On Monday’s (August 3) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing the restart of the NBA season and the rumors of J. Cole potentially training for the NBA. Next, the crew weighs in on the recent comments made by Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek, who suggested that artists who release music every 3-4 years will struggle financially. Lastly, the EDS trio reviews some recent music in their ‘Hit, Brick, or Wait On It’ segment. They review ‘Over Your Head’ and ‘Patek’ from Future and Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming project and also review songs, such as ‘Narrow Road’ by NLE Choppa & Lil Baby, ‘Move Ya Hips’ by A$AP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo and ‘Punani’ by 6ix9ine.