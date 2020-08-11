On Tuesday’s (August 11) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show mentioning their top picks for song of the summer. Next, the EDS crew discusses CeeLo Green’s recent interview with FAR OUT magazine, where he called the state of today’s music ‘disappointing and shameless.’ He also questioned Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s reason for making their music sexually suggestive and called Nicki Minaj ‘desperate.’ Soon after, the EDS trio share their views on Cardi B’s recent roundtable discussion with Apple Music, where she says people are always putting female artists against each other. Following the conversation, Wayno claps back at Chicago rapper Montana of 300, after he tweeted a statement judging women for creating OnlyFans accounts. Later, DJ Akademiks gives some music updates, such as Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD’s posthumous albums holding down the No.2 and No. 3 spots on the Billboard 200 and more. Lastly, the crew weigh in on NCAA player Devonte Green hating on J. Cole’s potential NBA tryout on Twitter.