On Wednesday’s (July 29) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show giving their predictions to the upcoming #Verzuz battle between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz. Next, the crew share their thoughts on Timbaland tweeting that Bow Wow ‘might not have 20’ songs to compete with in a hit-for-hit battle. Soon after, the EDS trio discusses Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram Live, where she addressed the rumors made about her shooting incident, and confirmed she was shot in both of her feet. Later, the squad determines the fate of some newly released singles such as ‘Relentless’ by Gunna ft. Lil Uzi Vert, ‘No Dribble’ by DaBaby & Stunna4Vegas, ‘Soul Food II’ by Logic and more. To close, the crew reacts to Lou Williams getting in trouble with the NBA for apparently attending Magic City with Jack Harlow last week.