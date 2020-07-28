On Tuesday’s (July 27) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks are joined by hip-hop mogul and entrepreneur Master P. The crew and the No Limit rapper start off the show discussing Master P’s new docuseries on BET ‘No Limit Chronicles.’ Next, Master P speaks on how he became a boss at an early age and gives insight to his successful hustling skills. Soon after, Master P drops a few gems for artists seeking advice in the game, and drops knowledge on how to create a successful ‘exit plan’ from industry. Next, the EDS trio and Master P discuss the effects of social media and lastly, P talks about his days in the NBA his future projects on the way.