20-year-old artist BENEE comitted to music full-time in 2017 and her rise since then has been stratospheric. Her bright, quirky pop songs now have hundreds of millions of streams, led by her breakout track "Supalonely." We checked in with BENEE, currently at home in New Zealand, to talk the genius of James Blake, Yung Lean, an alternate reality where she’s taking an art class with David Bowie in Japan, and more.

Read our January interview with BENEE here, watch last week's Trending Topics episode with Smino below, and head to the P&P YouTube to catch previous episodes with Aminé and Polo G.