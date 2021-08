From Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee to J. Balvin, reggeaton singer, songwriter, and producer Jhay Cortez has been behind some of the biggest anthems in urbano music. Ahead of his new album 'Timelezz' he met up with Natasha Martinez in Venice Beach, CA to discuss his new album, experimenting with his music and finding his confidence before hitting up a classic t-shirt boardwalk shop.