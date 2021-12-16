We’ve been chasing this Bobby Shmurda interview since he came home and we finally got him. The Brooklyn rapper came through to talk to Speedy about everything that’s been happening in his life and career since he was unceremoniously whisked away for a six-year bid at the height of his young career. Now that he’s back for good, Bobby plans to pick up where he left off and be even better and bigger than before. They talked about the new music he has on the way, his bucket list, signing to Roc Nation, and plenty more.