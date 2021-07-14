Los Angeles has always had a distinctive sound when it comes to rap and BlueBucksClan continues that tradition. The South Central duo has developed their unique sound with witty sports-related punchlines and captivating bravado. Their music has gotten co-signs from he likes of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and they’ve done songs with Lil Yachty and Quavo. Complex’s Pierce Simpson sat down with them to discuss their rise, their style, and how their past as college football players helped shape their careers as rappers.