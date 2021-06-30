Way back in 2013, when they played star-crossed lovers in Rocky’s “Fashion Killa” video then went on tour together, rumors began to swirl that they were more than just collaborators. Eight years later, it has finally become official. Like official, official — not from rumors or speculation, but sightings, a GQ interview, and a shared kiss right in the middle of a date in New York City. Their romance, which has blossomed from an innocent puppy love early in their careers to a full-blown, public relationship, has a timeline that can be hard to follow due to so much speculation. Here's a breakdown of how we got here.