Complex News' Speedy Morman sat with Complex Music's pick for 2020's Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, Hit-Boy, to celebrate his year producing albums for Nas, Big Sean, and Benny the Butcher. Telling stories from the studio, he talks about his creative process working with everyone from Ariana Grande to Drake to Kanye West. Click here to read more about why Hit-Boy was named 2020's Best Hip-Hop Producer Alive, and see winners for every year since 1979: https://www.complex.com/music/2020/02/best-hip-hop-producers