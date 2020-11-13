Actress, singer, dancer and Bronx legend Jennifer Lopez sits down with Speedy to reveal she’s never smoked in her entire life, explains why she doesn’t understand Latino trump supporters, and reflected on her legacy in music and film.
J.Lo Talks Not Driving in 25 Years, Latino Trump Supporters & Gets Chills Speaking on Legacy | 360
