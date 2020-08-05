It's no secret that Joe Budden isn't a fan of Logic. The rapper-turned-podcaster has consistently slammed the Maryland MC's work, and once referred to him as "one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone."

Though Logic admits the brutal critiques negatively affected his mental health, he wants the world to know he has no ill will toward Budden. Nor is he sweating the hate.

"I love Joe Budden. Joe Budden is my brother, he's my older brother," Logic said during a recent interview with Complex News (19:10 mark). "And regardless if he hates me or not, we are part of the same family tree of hip-hop—the same roots of hip-hop. I've never met Joe Budden, I've never shaken Joe Budden's hand, we've never had a conversation. He does not know me personally ... He does not know who I am."

Logic reiterated that Budden's words have made him "contemplate some dark shit," but he now realizes that the ex-Slaughter House member is just an angry "damaged person."

"For the last few years, every time I do anything, it's this guy telling me that I'm shit, that I'm not good enough ... and when somebody says that all the time, you're just like, 'Damn. Really? What did I do to this guy?'" Logic explained. "And then I realized that Joe Budden was a damaged person ... I'm a damaged person. I've gone through a lot of shit. He's got a lot of anger inside of him, and if I'm his punching bag, so be it. If I can help him in some way, cool. If him shitting on me makes his day better, by all means. I wish he was nicer, I guess. But I'm not over here losing sleep ... it's not that deep ... I really love this guy, and I wish him the best, and I just want him to be happy."

Logic also spoke about his decision to retire following the release of his new album No Pressure. The 30-year-old said he felt as though he accomplished all his career goals and now wanted to primarily focus on his family.

"[My career] went better than I could've ever dreamed and hoped," he said. "When I first started, I remember being in the attic of my godmother's house ... thinking, 'God, I would go on tour for free...' And that turns into, 'Man, if I can just put out a mixtape.' And then you get a mixtape. 'If I can just get fans.' And then you get fans ... 'Man, if I can sign a major record deal.' You sign a deal. 'If I can put an album out.' You put an album out. 'If it could gold.' It goes gold. 'If it could go platinum.' Shit goes six times platinum. And then you realize it's a never-ending—you're chasing this carrot. I had to put an end to it, just for my happiness."

Logic also spoke about the support he's received from music legends like Erykah Badu, getting the opportunity to meet Eminem, and how he's adapted to fatherhood.

You can check out the full interview above.