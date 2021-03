On Tuesday March 16th, shootings at three different massage parlors in Atlanta Georgia left eight people dead. Six of those victims were Asian women. On Wednesday, authorities named four out of the eight victims as Delaina Ashley Yaun, Xiaojie Tan, Daoyou Feng, and Paul Andre Michels. Robert Aaron Long confessed to be the shooter and is charged with 8 counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.