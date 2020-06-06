In our continuing coverage of the nationwide protests to demand justice for the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other victims of police brutality, we spent another day in New York City where Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother, spoke at a rally in New York's Foley Square. "My brother is gone, but the Floyd name still lives on," he told the crowd. "I'm thankful, I hear about the protests going on Minnesota. I got a call from a friend, he's in Australia and he said there's a movement going on over there. I hear it going on all over the world. I'm just gonna say this. I'm proud of the protest but I'm not proud of the destruction."

As protests around the country continue in the face of increased violence and aggressive curfew enforcement against peaceful protesters, the objective remains; justice for victims of police brutality. Over the past two and a half months, as much of our country has lived in quarantine, we’ve witnessed the violent loss of black lives with disturbing frequency. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have died at the hands of racists and law enforcement. Complex Networks recognizes the power of its platforms and is committed to amplifying their stories and the voices of our communities to work for justice.