Xavier Andrews Portrait

Xavier Andrews

Joined July 2014 | 36 posts
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Latest Stories

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Great Job, Guys: We May Have Killed the Great Barrier Reef for Good

Is the Great Barrier Reef dead? Not yet, but according to scientists, it's not in good shape.

Xavier Andrews3626 days ago
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Whistleblower Edward Snowden Asks Obama to Pardon Him Before Leaving Office

Edward Snowden, with support from the ACLU and Amnesty International, asks Obama for a pardon days before the release of his biopic.

Xavier Andrews3657 days ago
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Ferguson Activist Darren Seals Found Shot Dead in Burning Car

Prominent Ferguson activist Darren Seals was found shot dead Tuesday in burning car.

Xavier Andrews3663 days ago
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Colin Kaepernick Now Has the Top Selling Jersey in the NFL

Colin Kaepernick's jersey is currently listed at No. 1 in sales on the NFL Shop.

Xavier Andrews3664 days ago
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Mother of Chris Brown's Daughter Says the Toddler Was Present During Alleged Assault

Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown's daughter, says the 2-year-old was present during the alleged assault against Baylee Curran.

Xavier Andrews3670 days ago
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The Infamous Fake Teen Doctor Has Been Arrested Again

The infamous fake teen doctor 'Dr. Love' has been arrested on new charges of grand theft.

Xavier Andrews3670 days ago
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Brock Lesnar Bloodies Randy Orton: Was it Scripted or Real?

Did WWE's Brock Lesnar assault Randy Orton on live TV?

Xavier Andrews3678 days ago
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High School Student Who Was Sexually Abused and Fathered His Teacher's Baby Wins $6 Million Settlement

A former high school student who was sexually abused by his teacher and fathered her child received a $6 million settlement from the school district.

Xavier Andrews3679 days ago
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Brazilian Judge Attempts to Seize Ryan Lochte's Passport as Armed Robbery Investigation Continues

A Brazilian judge ordered Ryan Lochte and one of his teammates to stay in the country following confusion over their conflicting robbery stories.

Xavier Andrews3684 days ago
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Justin Bieber Shades Taylor Swift After Facetime Call With Kanye West

Justin Bieber is on Team Kanye West in his Famousgate drama with Taylor Swift

Xavier Andrews3699 days ago
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Anderson Varejão Won’t Accept Championship Ring From Cavaliers

Anderson Varejão spent part of last season with the Cavaliers but reportedly says he won't accept a championship ring from Cleveland.

Xavier Andrews3714 days ago
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How a High School Benchwarmer Scored an NBA Contract

Speedy links up with NBA legend Stephon Marbury, and goes to the NBA Draft to watch his dreams come true.

Xavier Andrews3716 days ago
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Real Talk: How NBA Players Can Avoid Going Broke

Speedy gets some much-needed financial advice from rapper Redman, link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, and head to Roc Nation to meet Henry Ellenson and Caris Levert.

Xavier Andrews3719 days ago
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The Story Behind Desiigner's Marvelous "Timmy Turner" Cover

Art student Jefte Castillo told Complex how he got his "Timmy Turner" artwork to Desiigner.

Xavier Andrews3719 days ago
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League Bound | Speedy's Journey to the NBA

Speedy Morman starts his journey to go from Complex personality to NBA star.

Xavier Andrews3721 days ago
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Dwyane Wade Left the Miami Heat for the Chicago Bulls and Twitter Lost It

Dwyane Wade went from the Heat to the Bulls in free agency and everyone lost their mind on Twitter.

Xavier Andrews3725 days ago
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Nick Young Says Warriors “Ain’t Been the Same” Since Losing to Lakers

Nick Young takes a shot at the Warriors and says they “ain’t been the same” since losing to the Lakers.

Xavier Andrews3768 days ago
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Jay Z Hops on Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up" Remix

Jay Z jumps on Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up" remix.

Xavier Andrews3768 days ago

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