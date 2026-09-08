Xavier Andrews
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Great Job, Guys: We May Have Killed the Great Barrier Reef for Good
Is the Great Barrier Reef dead? Not yet, but according to scientists, it's not in good shape.
Whistleblower Edward Snowden Asks Obama to Pardon Him Before Leaving Office
Edward Snowden, with support from the ACLU and Amnesty International, asks Obama for a pardon days before the release of his biopic.
Ferguson Activist Darren Seals Found Shot Dead in Burning Car
Prominent Ferguson activist Darren Seals was found shot dead Tuesday in burning car.
Colin Kaepernick Now Has the Top Selling Jersey in the NFL
Colin Kaepernick's jersey is currently listed at No. 1 in sales on the NFL Shop.
Mother of Chris Brown's Daughter Says the Toddler Was Present During Alleged Assault
Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris Brown's daughter, says the 2-year-old was present during the alleged assault against Baylee Curran.
The Infamous Fake Teen Doctor Has Been Arrested Again
The infamous fake teen doctor 'Dr. Love' has been arrested on new charges of grand theft.
Brock Lesnar Bloodies Randy Orton: Was it Scripted or Real?
Did WWE's Brock Lesnar assault Randy Orton on live TV?
High School Student Who Was Sexually Abused and Fathered His Teacher's Baby Wins $6 Million Settlement
A former high school student who was sexually abused by his teacher and fathered her child received a $6 million settlement from the school district.
Brazilian Judge Attempts to Seize Ryan Lochte's Passport as Armed Robbery Investigation Continues
A Brazilian judge ordered Ryan Lochte and one of his teammates to stay in the country following confusion over their conflicting robbery stories.
Justin Bieber Shades Taylor Swift After Facetime Call With Kanye West
Justin Bieber is on Team Kanye West in his Famousgate drama with Taylor Swift
Anderson Varejão Won’t Accept Championship Ring From Cavaliers
Anderson Varejão spent part of last season with the Cavaliers but reportedly says he won't accept a championship ring from Cleveland.
How a High School Benchwarmer Scored an NBA Contract
Speedy links up with NBA legend Stephon Marbury, and goes to the NBA Draft to watch his dreams come true.
Real Talk: How NBA Players Can Avoid Going Broke
Speedy gets some much-needed financial advice from rapper Redman, link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, and head to Roc Nation to meet Henry Ellenson and Caris Levert.
The Story Behind Desiigner's Marvelous "Timmy Turner" Cover
Art student Jefte Castillo told Complex how he got his "Timmy Turner" artwork to Desiigner.
League Bound | Speedy's Journey to the NBA
Speedy Morman starts his journey to go from Complex personality to NBA star.
Dwyane Wade Left the Miami Heat for the Chicago Bulls and Twitter Lost It
Dwyane Wade went from the Heat to the Bulls in free agency and everyone lost their mind on Twitter.
Nick Young Says Warriors “Ain’t Been the Same” Since Losing to Lakers
Nick Young takes a shot at the Warriors and says they “ain’t been the same” since losing to the Lakers.
Jay Z Hops on Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up" Remix
Jay Z jumps on Fat Joe and Remy Ma's "All the Way Up" remix.