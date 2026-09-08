Vinay Shah
Joined May 2023 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (2024-25)
With the NBA season around the corner and the rise of young stars, we ranked the best 50 players in the NBA as of right now prior to the 2024-25 campaign.
Vinay Shah697 days ago
Vinay Shah1189 days ago
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7 Things The Lakers Need To Do To Return To the NBA Finals
The Lakers' season went from Play-In hopefuls to title contenders again. While the season is not a failure, here's what they have to do return to the NBA Finals
Vinay Shah1214 days ago
Here's Why Steph Curry Needs This Playoff Series More Than LeBron
Steph Curry and LeBron James are adding another chapter to their storied rivalry. Here's why this series is more important for Steph to win than LeBron.
Vinay Shah1234 days ago