Vanessa Elie
Joined February 2023 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Franklin Saint vs. Aunt Louie: Ranking 12 'Snowfall' Characters, From Worst to Best
After five seasons of twists and turns, we’ve assembled a list ranking the characters from worst to best based on everything we’ve seen and felt so far.
Vanessa Elie1277 days ago
‘Brick by Brick:’ The Best Moments ‘Snowfall’ Contributed to Pop Culture
Franklin Saint built it all brick by brick. Let’s rewind to some of the best cultural contributions 'Snowfall' has given us ahead of the FX show's final season.
Vanessa Elie1303 days ago