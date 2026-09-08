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Tony Anderson

Joined March 2017 | 6 posts
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People Think Future Is Shading Ciara Over Controversial '#LevelUp' Tweet

"Make sense on social media," Future says.

Tony Anderson3161 days ago
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Man Claims He Was Scammed Into Joining a Sex Cult

Mark Robbins is suing Florida-based self-help group Gratitude Training.

Tony Anderson3200 days ago
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A Last-Minute Guide to Watching the Solar Eclipse If You Forgot It Was Coming

If you’re looking for a quick catch-up, here’s everything you need to know about Monday's solar eclipse.

Tony Anderson3315 days ago
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How "Dad" Shoes Took Over Summer 2017

Minimal sneakers have taken over the sneaker industry recently but bulky or boring shoes or back, and here's how it happened.

Tony Anderson3320 days ago

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