Tom Taylor Portrait

Tom Taylor

Joined June 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Tim Hortons is offering poutine doughnuts on Canada Day — but only in the U.S.

Tim Hortons Is Offering Poutine Doughnuts On Canada Day — But Only In The U.S.

Tim Hortons is offering poutine doughnuts on Canada Day — but only in the U.S. Seriously.

Tom Taylor3367 days ago
Donald Trump in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Windsor Deli Names Sandwich After Donald Trump

A deli in Windsor, Ontario is selling Donald Trump sandwiches, which are full of bologna with wall of Mexican chips

Tom Taylor3683 days ago

Two Men Have Been Arrested And Charged For The Death Of UFC Veteran Ryan Jimmo

Two men have been arrested and charged for the death of former Canadian UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo

Tom Taylor3732 days ago

Canadian UFC Fighter Ryan Jimmo Dies In Hit-And-Run

Former Canadian UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Edmonton

Tom Taylor3734 days ago

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