Tom Taylor
Joined June 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Tim Hortons Is Offering Poutine Doughnuts On Canada Day — But Only In The U.S.
Tim Hortons is offering poutine doughnuts on Canada Day — but only in the U.S. Seriously.
Tom Taylor3367 days ago
Windsor Deli Names Sandwich After Donald Trump
A deli in Windsor, Ontario is selling Donald Trump sandwiches, which are full of bologna with wall of Mexican chips
Tom Taylor3683 days ago
Two Men Have Been Arrested And Charged For The Death Of UFC Veteran Ryan Jimmo
Two men have been arrested and charged for the death of former Canadian UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo
Tom Taylor3732 days ago
Canadian UFC Fighter Ryan Jimmo Dies In Hit-And-Run
Former Canadian UFC fighter Ryan Jimmo was killed in a hit-and-run incident in Edmonton
Tom Taylor3734 days ago