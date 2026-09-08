Tim Leong Portrait

Tim Leong

Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

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Eliza Dushku: Welcome to the Dollhouse (2009 Cover Story)

Welcome to the DOLLHOUSE. In a world of for-rent starlets, Eliza Dushku is the queen of her castle.

Tim Leong5266 days ago

Kristen Bell: Bell Curves (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)

With a new dark-side TV persona and a movie to match, Kristen Bell is finally growing up. It's about time, we say.

Tim Leong5343 days ago
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Grace Park: Grace Under Fire (2008 Cover Story & Gallery)

Revisit this classic interview and photo shoot from the <em>Battlestar Galactica</em> days.

Tim Leong5589 days ago
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Gallery: Behind-The-Scenes on Aubrey O'Day's 2008 Cover Shoot

See how the "Making The Band" star's super sexy photo shoot came together.

Tim Leong6567 days ago

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