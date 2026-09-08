Tim Leong
Joined July 2014 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Eliza Dushku: Welcome to the Dollhouse (2009 Cover Story)
Welcome to the DOLLHOUSE. In a world of for-rent starlets, Eliza Dushku is the queen of her castle.
Tim Leong5266 days ago
Kristen Bell: Bell Curves (2007 Cover Story & Gallery)
With a new dark-side TV persona and a movie to match, Kristen Bell is finally growing up. It's about time, we say.
Tim Leong5343 days ago
Grace Park: Grace Under Fire (2008 Cover Story & Gallery)
Revisit this classic interview and photo shoot from the <em>Battlestar Galactica</em> days.
Tim Leong5589 days ago
Gallery: Behind-The-Scenes on Aubrey O'Day's 2008 Cover Shoot
See how the "Making The Band" star's super sexy photo shoot came together.
Tim Leong6567 days ago