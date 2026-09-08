Talibah L. Newman Portrait

Talibah L. Newman

Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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Who Said It: Donald Trump or Kanye West?

Can you figure out if Donald Trump or Kanye West said these crazy quotes?

Talibah L. Newman3699 days ago
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Summer One-Hit Wonders: Can You Guess Them?

Can you guess these one hit wonders from summers past?

Talibah L. Newman3714 days ago
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Blac Chyna Shows Off Ultrasound Photo on Instagram, Shares Message for Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna posts her first ultrasound photo on Instagram along with a message for Rob Kardashian.

Talibah L. Newman3769 days ago

LeBron James Offers to Pay Absurdly Tiny Fine for One of His Teammates

LeBron James has agreed to pay the $80 fine the NBA gave Dahntay Jones for hitting Bismack Biyombo.

Talibah L. Newman3770 days ago

Buy the Unrated Director's Cut of Straight Outta Compton on Digital HD Now!

The story behind the group that defined a generation becomes the movie of our time.

Talibah L. Newman3899 days ago
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