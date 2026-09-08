Talibah L. Newman
Joined July 2014 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories
Who Said It: Donald Trump or Kanye West?
Can you figure out if Donald Trump or Kanye West said these crazy quotes?
Talibah L. Newman3699 days ago
Summer One-Hit Wonders: Can You Guess Them?
Can you guess these one hit wonders from summers past?
Talibah L. Newman3714 days ago
Blac Chyna Shows Off Ultrasound Photo on Instagram, Shares Message for Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna posts her first ultrasound photo on Instagram along with a message for Rob Kardashian.
Talibah L. Newman3769 days ago
LeBron James Offers to Pay Absurdly Tiny Fine for One of His Teammates
LeBron James has agreed to pay the $80 fine the NBA gave Dahntay Jones for hitting Bismack Biyombo.
Talibah L. Newman3770 days ago
Buy the Unrated Director's Cut of Straight Outta Compton on Digital HD Now!
The story behind the group that defined a generation becomes the movie of our time.
Talibah L. Newman3899 days ago
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