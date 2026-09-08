Stephanie Smith-Strickland Portrait

Stephanie Smith-Strickland

Joined October 2016 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

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10 Influential Women on What Not to Buy Them This Holiday Season

Stumped by what to buy for bae this holiday season? 10 women are here to tell you where not to start.

Stephanie Smith-Strickland3577 days ago
Best Style Brands 2016

The Best Men's Style Brands of 2016

Supreme, Gucci, Saint Laurent, John Elliott and more: These men's fashion labels were a bright spot in an otherwise totally sucky year.

Stephanie Smith-Strickland3578 days ago
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12 Beautiful Women Reveal Their Men's Grooming Dealbreakers

A dozen girls keep it 100 with advice to get your grooming regimen in check.

Stephanie Smith-Strickland3622 days ago
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Gucci Mane's Best Lines On 'Woptober'

The best moments from the Brick Squad general, newly off house arrest.

Stephanie Smith-Strickland3623 days ago
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Kid Cudi Isn’t OK and That’s Why We Need Him

The rapper is utterly frank about his struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it makes him one of the most vaulable voices in hip-hop.

Stephanie Smith-Strickland3634 days ago
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