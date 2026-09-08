Stephanie Smith-Strickland
Latest Stories
10 Influential Women on What Not to Buy Them This Holiday Season
Stumped by what to buy for bae this holiday season? 10 women are here to tell you where not to start.
The Best Men's Style Brands of 2016
Supreme, Gucci, Saint Laurent, John Elliott and more: These men's fashion labels were a bright spot in an otherwise totally sucky year.
12 Beautiful Women Reveal Their Men's Grooming Dealbreakers
A dozen girls keep it 100 with advice to get your grooming regimen in check.
Gucci Mane's Best Lines On 'Woptober'
The best moments from the Brick Squad general, newly off house arrest.
Kid Cudi Isn’t OK and That’s Why We Need Him
The rapper is utterly frank about his struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts, and it makes him one of the most vaulable voices in hip-hop.