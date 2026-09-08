Sophie Saint Thomas
Joined June 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
15 Powerful Women In the Weed Industry
From researchers to lawyers to viral stars, here's a list of 15 women pioneering the marijuana industry.
Sophie Saint Thomas3438 days ago
Is Unsafe Sex the Latest Kink?
We investigate how risky consensual sex can—or should—be.
Sophie Saint Thomas3532 days ago
Dealers Reveal the Sketchiest Places Your Drugs Have Been
From down there to everywhere else, find out the weirdest places your drugs have been.
Sophie Saint Thomas3732 days ago
Kim Kardashian's Gun Control Tweet Does More Good Than Your Whining About It
Twitter users criticized Kim for speaking out about gun control—here's why we should let Kim live.
Sophie Saint Thomas3738 days ago