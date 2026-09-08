Samuel Trotter
Latest Stories
James Blake Can Do Anything
James Blake is understanding the full range of his powers. Someday, he would even like to produce a rap album for Young Thug or André 3000.
Meet Willo Perron, the Creative Genius Behind Jay-Z's '4:44' Album Art and Tour
Willo Perron has worked with some of the biggest brands and artists in the world—Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and more. Where does he want to go from here?
God's Plan: How Jerry Lorenzo Went From Sports to Nightlife to Fashion's Cult Favorite
Jerry Lorenzo talks about the challenges of launching Fear of God, how Kanye West’s “Jesus Walks” inspired him, and what's next for his brand.
Golden Tate Is Always Ready For That No. 1 Spot
The Detroit Lions wide receiver tells us why he's done battling fan, media, and social media misinterpretations.