Sabb Adams Portrait

Sabb Adams

Joined February 2023 | 6 posts
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Latest Stories

k trap

Mask Off: The Levelling Up Of K-Trap

In his very first interview since putting down the mask, the Black Butter-signed rapper opens up about the next phase of his career.

Sabb Adams2608 days ago
glyn and riki

20 Years On, Glyn & Riki Are Still Changing The Face Of British Music

The head honchos of Since '93—label home to the likes of Fredo, Loski and Aitch—talk past, present, and bright futures.

Sabb Adams2723 days ago
konan michael dapaah

That Time Since ‘93 Locked Down London Town

And what a night it was...

Sabb Adams2765 days ago
headie one

Headie One, Man Of Few Words, Lets His Bars Do All The Talking

The 24-year-old rapper has overcome many obstacles in his life, but now stands to become one of the scene’s leading figures. Headie is the One.

Sabb Adams2864 days ago
rejjie

Rejjie Snow Wants To Take It To The Moon

The 300 Entertainment-signed rapper from Dublin, Ireland, is ready for phase two of his steadily-buzzing career. Nervous, he is—but the time is now.

Sabb Adams3378 days ago
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lil silva

Levelling Up With Lil Silva

Still setting the world alight from his base in Bedford.

Sabb Adams3776 days ago

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