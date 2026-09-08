Sabb Adams
Latest Stories
Mask Off: The Levelling Up Of K-Trap
In his very first interview since putting down the mask, the Black Butter-signed rapper opens up about the next phase of his career.
20 Years On, Glyn & Riki Are Still Changing The Face Of British Music
The head honchos of Since '93—label home to the likes of Fredo, Loski and Aitch—talk past, present, and bright futures.
Headie One, Man Of Few Words, Lets His Bars Do All The Talking
The 24-year-old rapper has overcome many obstacles in his life, but now stands to become one of the scene’s leading figures. Headie is the One.
Rejjie Snow Wants To Take It To The Moon
The 300 Entertainment-signed rapper from Dublin, Ireland, is ready for phase two of his steadily-buzzing career. Nervous, he is—but the time is now.
Levelling Up With Lil Silva
Still setting the world alight from his base in Bedford.