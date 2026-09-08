Ryan Woo
Latest Stories
7 Tragic Video Game Love Stories
The relationship between Mario and the Princess has been peachy compared to these sad gaming sagas.
The 50 Best Video Game Easter Eggs
From shooters to puzzlers, from Atari to PS3, these are what we think are the best hidden treats in gaming history.
10 Games That Need To Be Made Into An Adult Film
Gaming and porn have a storied history, so we had to make our own gaming-equivalent pr0n parody wish list.
10 Ways To Get Your Girl Into Gaming
Unless you're one of the lucky few already synced up with a gamer lady, chances are you'll have to mold her into one.
Wack Friday: The Worst Shopping Stampedes
Today is Black Friday. More proof that, deep down, we are all animals.
10 Video Game Worlds We Wish Were Real
We've already lost scores of good people to rampant cosplay and furry-dom, so imagine what would happen if Zanarkand suddenly popped up on Google Maps.
Counting Down The Best Squaresoft Games Of All Time
We rank our favorite SquareSoft/Enix games, which is only marginally less offensive than ranking religious deities.
The 25 Most Stylish Video Game Characters
Let's revel in this small chunk of relatively appealing pixilated fashion that we've compiled for you.
Vehicles For Sale: 13 Of The Most Iconic Video Game Rides
Check out the classified listings for our favorite iconic gaming rides from over the years, from the four-legged to the two-winged.
The 25 Best Uses of Game Stage Music
The list of game stages that were more memorable for their music than even their enemies.
10 Games That Need An HD Upgrade
There's a long waiting list at the plastic surgeon's office - or at least there should be.
The 10 Weirdest Video Games of All Time
Think "Catherine" is bizarre? We explored the fringes of gaming history to find the strangest titles ever sold.
10 Neurotic Gaming Habits (And Their Real Life Consequences)
Video games bringing out the worst of your ADD instincts? You're not alone.
Complex Presents: The Nolan North Badass-O-Meter
He's played just about everyone you can imagine, so we plotted his dirtiest dozen on the spectrum of awesomeness.
Quad Mode: 10 Iconic Video Game Characters Go Back To College
At some point, even the greatest gaming franchises need to give it a rest. Where will their characters go to prepare for the rest of their life?
Guide Or Die: The 8 Worst Escort Missions In Gaming
Every game has ’em, and most of ’em suck. But especially these.
It's The Second Annual Complex Voice-Over Awards!
Yes yes yes, the Throaties are back to make you forget the debacles that were the Oscars and the VGAs.
The 25 Worst Power-Ups In Gaming
Just because you unlock it doesn't mean it helps you!