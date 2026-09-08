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Ryan Woo

Joined July 2014 | 20 posts
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Latest Stories

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7 Tragic Video Game Love Stories

The relationship between Mario and the Princess has been peachy compared to these sad gaming sagas.

Ryan Woo5330 days ago
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The 50 Best Video Game Easter Eggs

From shooters to puzzlers, from Atari to PS3, these are what we think are the best hidden treats in gaming history.

Ryan Woo5357 days ago
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10 Games That Need To Be Made Into An Adult Film

Gaming and porn have a storied history, so we had to make our own gaming-equivalent pr0n parody wish list.

Ryan Woo5361 days ago
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10 Ways To Get Your Girl Into Gaming

Unless you're one of the lucky few already synced up with a gamer lady, chances are you'll have to mold her into one.

Ryan Woo5386 days ago
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Wack Friday: The Worst Shopping Stampedes

Today is Black Friday. More proof that, deep down, we are all animals.

Ryan Woo5411 days ago
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10 Video Game Worlds We Wish Were Real

We've already lost scores of good people to rampant cosplay and furry-dom, so imagine what would happen if Zanarkand suddenly popped up on Google Maps.

Ryan Woo5427 days ago
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Counting Down The Best Squaresoft Games Of All Time

We rank our favorite SquareSoft/Enix games, which is only marginally less offensive than ranking religious deities.

Ryan Woo5462 days ago
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The 25 Most Stylish Video Game Characters

Let&#39;s revel in this small chunk of relatively appealing pixilated fashion that we've compiled for you.

Ryan Woo5483 days ago
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Vehicles For Sale: 13 Of The Most Iconic Video Game Rides

Check out the classified listings for our favorite iconic gaming rides from over the years, from the four-legged to the two-winged.

Ryan Woo5502 days ago
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The 25 Best Uses of Game Stage Music

The list of game stages that were more memorable for their music than even their enemies.

Ryan Woo5523 days ago
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10 Games That Need An HD Upgrade

There's a long waiting list at the plastic surgeon's office - or at least there should be.

Ryan Woo5525 days ago
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The 10 Weirdest Video Games of All Time

Think "Catherine" is bizarre? We explored the fringes of gaming history to find the strangest titles ever sold.

Ryan Woo5527 days ago
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10 Neurotic Gaming Habits (And Their Real Life Consequences)

Video games bringing out the worst of your ADD instincts? You're not alone.

Ryan Woo5537 days ago

Complex Presents: The Nolan North Badass-O-Meter

He's played just about everyone you can imagine, so we plotted his dirtiest dozen on the spectrum of awesomeness.

Ryan Woo5642 days ago
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Quad Mode: 10 Iconic Video Game Characters Go Back To College

At some point, even the greatest gaming franchises need to give it a rest. Where will their characters go to prepare for the rest of their life?

Ryan Woo5651 days ago
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Guide Or Die: The 8 Worst Escort Missions In Gaming

Every game has ’em, and most of ’em suck. But especially these.

Ryan Woo5659 days ago
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It's The Second Annual Complex Voice-Over Awards!

Yes yes yes, the Throaties are back to make you forget the debacles that were the Oscars and the VGAs.

Ryan Woo5678 days ago
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The 25 Worst Power-Ups In Gaming

Just because you unlock it doesn't mean it helps you!

Ryan Woo5679 days ago

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