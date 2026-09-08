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Rob LeDonne

Joined July 2016 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

curb

The 10 Best 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Cameos Ever

From Martin Scorsese to Shaq, these are the ten greatest HBO tv show 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' episodes with some of the greatest guest stars.

Rob LeDonne3280 days ago
It

10 Must-See Movies Based on Stephen King's Novels

If you saw 'It' this weekend, you might want to brush up on Stephen King's other creepy classics.

Rob LeDonne3293 days ago
Not Available Lead

Imagining Donald Trump’s Summer Playlist

Obama listens to Chance the Rapper and Nas. What about about Donald Trump?

Rob LeDonne3689 days ago

Survive the Upcoming Trump-athon With This RNC Drinking Game

Trump's Republican National Convention might be a mess, but you can still have fun watching it.

Rob LeDonne3714 days ago

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