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Rachel Sheldon

Joined July 2014 | 16 posts
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Latest Stories

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Personality Complex: "Horrible Bosses 2" Brianne Howey Is Finally Relishing in Her Dream Job

The up-and-coming actress discusses her biggest film yet, "Horrible Bosses 2."

Rachel Sheldon4315 days ago
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Personality Complex: "Manhattan Love Story" Star Jake McDorman Is a Cynical Romantic

The "Manhattan Love Story" star discusses his big city ambitions and his new rom-com.

Rachel Sheldon4371 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014

The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.

Rachel Sheldon4440 days ago
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The Worst TV Shows of 2014 (So Far)

As these lame shows prove, it's not all prestige and "golden era" on television these days.

Rachel Sheldon4460 days ago
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If You Only See One Video Today, Watch This Goat Version of the "Jurassic Park" Theme Song

A screaming goat version of the "Jurassic Park" theme song is on YouTube.

Rachel Sheldon4460 days ago
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Russia Vetoes "House of Cards" Request to Film at U.N.

Russian diplomats nix "House of Cards" request to film at the U.N. building.

Rachel Sheldon4460 days ago

"The Walking Dead" Season 5 Promo Is Bloodier Than Ever

AMC's "The Walking Dead" released a behind-the-scenes promo for season 5.

Rachel Sheldon4460 days ago
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Get Excited: Tina Fey Is Producing a "Hocus Pocus" Sequel

30 Rock's Tina Fey is on board to produce a sequel of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus."

Rachel Sheldon4460 days ago
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Eight Things That Happen on Every Reality TV Show Ever

In some way or another, these situations are guaranteed to occur on your favorite reality TV shows.

Rachel Sheldon4471 days ago
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The 10 Best "Orange Is the New Black" Moments (So Far)

Recount the best moments of the first season of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."

Rachel Sheldon4488 days ago
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"Orange is the New Black" Did an "Arrested Development"-Style Promo, and It's Amazing

Netflix combines two of its shows with an "Arrested Development"-style promo for "Orange is the New Black."

Rachel Sheldon4488 days ago
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The Most Anticipated TV Shows of the Summer

All of the reasons why you'll want to forego sun and outdoor fun this summer.

Rachel Sheldon4495 days ago
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15 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Maya Angelou (But Should)

This collection of facts about Maya Angelou is just a small glimpse into her extraordinary life.

Rachel Sheldon4496 days ago
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"Sherlock" Season Four Will Start Filming Soon

Stars of BBC's 'Sherlock' discuss potential air date for the show's fourth season.

Rachel Sheldon4502 days ago
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See Seth Rogen and Snoop Dogg Share a Joint With Historical Figures, Government Officials, and Chewbacca

Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen pose in front of a green screen, Photoshop chaos ensues on Reddit.

Rachel Sheldon4502 days ago
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"Guardians of the Galaxy" Facebook Q&A Reveals Movie Details

Cast and crew of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" answer fan questions on Facebook.

Rachel Sheldon4502 days ago

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