Rachel Sheldon
Latest Stories
Personality Complex: "Horrible Bosses 2" Brianne Howey Is Finally Relishing in Her Dream Job
The up-and-coming actress discusses her biggest film yet, "Horrible Bosses 2."
Personality Complex: "Manhattan Love Story" Star Jake McDorman Is a Cynical Romantic
The "Manhattan Love Story" star discusses his big city ambitions and his new rom-com.
The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014
The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.
The Worst TV Shows of 2014 (So Far)
As these lame shows prove, it's not all prestige and "golden era" on television these days.
If You Only See One Video Today, Watch This Goat Version of the "Jurassic Park" Theme Song
A screaming goat version of the "Jurassic Park" theme song is on YouTube.
Russia Vetoes "House of Cards" Request to Film at U.N.
Russian diplomats nix "House of Cards" request to film at the U.N. building.
"The Walking Dead" Season 5 Promo Is Bloodier Than Ever
AMC's "The Walking Dead" released a behind-the-scenes promo for season 5.
Get Excited: Tina Fey Is Producing a "Hocus Pocus" Sequel
30 Rock's Tina Fey is on board to produce a sequel of the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus."
Eight Things That Happen on Every Reality TV Show Ever
In some way or another, these situations are guaranteed to occur on your favorite reality TV shows.
The 10 Best "Orange Is the New Black" Moments (So Far)
Recount the best moments of the first season of Netflix's "Orange is the New Black."
"Orange is the New Black" Did an "Arrested Development"-Style Promo, and It's Amazing
Netflix combines two of its shows with an "Arrested Development"-style promo for "Orange is the New Black."
The Most Anticipated TV Shows of the Summer
All of the reasons why you'll want to forego sun and outdoor fun this summer.
15 Things You (Probably) Didn't Know About Maya Angelou (But Should)
This collection of facts about Maya Angelou is just a small glimpse into her extraordinary life.
"Sherlock" Season Four Will Start Filming Soon
Stars of BBC's 'Sherlock' discuss potential air date for the show's fourth season.
See Seth Rogen and Snoop Dogg Share a Joint With Historical Figures, Government Officials, and Chewbacca
Snoop Dogg and Seth Rogen pose in front of a green screen, Photoshop chaos ensues on Reddit.
"Guardians of the Galaxy" Facebook Q&A Reveals Movie Details
Cast and crew of Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" answer fan questions on Facebook.