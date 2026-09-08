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Noah Johnson

Joined July 2014 | 106 posts
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Latest Stories

Red-toned image of a Supreme store with text overlay: "50 Things You Didn't Know About Supreme."

50 Things You Didn't Know About Supreme

The storied streetwear brand is known for its secrecy, so let's shed some light on Supreme's past.

Noah Johnson422 days ago
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Skateboarders Ride Brooklyn Rooftops to Elevate Their Tricks

Street skating reaches new heights in this video.

Noah Johnson4621 days ago

The 50 Best Sneakers of 2013

The final countdown.

Noah Johnson4656 days ago
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Kevin Lyons Talks Working With Girl Skateboards and the New Art Dump Alumni Series

Fresh decks and an interview with a legendary designer.

Noah Johnson4658 days ago
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Amazingly Cool Skate Decks and Tees by Todd Bratrud for Chocolate Skateboards

Skate heads rejoice, this collab is dope.

Noah Johnson4661 days ago
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Colossal Size Picassos: The Curious Love Affair Between Hip-Hop and High Art

Art Basel has gone hip-hop. Whats does this mean for hip-hop and art?

Noah Johnson4669 days ago
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A Jacket to Die for: Selling Marmot Biggies in NYC

Reflections on peddling the jacket that kids are getting killed over.

Noah Johnson4693 days ago

This Is What it's Like to go on Tour to Skateboard With Lil Wayne

Tales from a pro skater who hit the road with Weezy.

Noah Johnson4696 days ago

Nike SB Prepares to Drop The SB Chronicles Vol. 2 With a Microsite and New Trailer

Get ready: The second film in the "SB Chronicles" Series comes out this December.

Noah Johnson4717 days ago
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Come as You Are: How Kurt Cobain Became the Most Influential Style Icon of a Generation

Twenty years since Nirvana put out their last album, the Godfather of Grunge is still with us.

Noah Johnson4739 days ago
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The Quartersnacks Web Shop Is Now Open and Stacked With Dope Gear

Cop all the New York Noseslides product you can while it lasts.

Noah Johnson4816 days ago
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Style Risks You Should Take This Summer

You'd be surprised what you can do with a minimal wardrobe when you take a few risks.

Noah Johnson4832 days ago
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The 50 Most Stylish Items to Buy Right Now

Your summer shopping guide is here-everything you need to keep your style on point.

Noah Johnson4833 days ago
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Dime Drops New Gear and a Dope Collab With JJJJound for Summer

Montreal's cool guy skate shop has a highly coppable crop of new product.

Noah Johnson4833 days ago
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A History of Kanye West's Style Inspirations

Yeezy takes style cues from some unexpected places.

Noah Johnson4839 days ago
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5 Reasons Why the Jaguar XJL Supercharged Is One of the Best CEO Sedans Out Right Now

We told you, Rick Ross should buy one of these.

Noah Johnson4848 days ago

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