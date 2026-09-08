Natty Kasambala
Joined February 2019 | 2 posts
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‘Psychodrama’ Is Dave’s Brutally Impressive Examination Of Society
The South London rapper finds triumph in the troubled on his brilliant debut album.
Natty Kasambala2748 days ago
Interview: Roses Gabor Is Striving To Be Water, Not The Wave
Self-identifying as "one of the ones that don't fit anywhere but yet fit", Roses Gabor's versatility has always been a strength of hers, rather than a weakness.
Natty Kasambala2762 days ago