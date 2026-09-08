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Max Lakin

Joined June 2015 | 3 posts
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What You’re Missing When You Look at Jamel Shabazz Photos

The legendary street photographer and subject of a new documentary explains the origin and meaning of his iconic style, why he’s over fashion, and what’s really fresh about his old-school pics. (It’s not the Cazals and fat laces.)

Max Lakin3959 days ago
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A Brief (and Not-So-Serious) Primer on the New-New York Fashion Week

Your tongue-in-cheek guide to the all-new, all-different New York Fashion Week.

Max Lakin4023 days ago
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Jewish Hats In Fashion: The Lasting Influence of Orthodox Judaism on Men's Style

How Jewish laws have dictated the way men cover their heads for centuries.

Max Lakin4109 days ago

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