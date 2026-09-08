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Evelynn Escobar & Humza Deas Ditch NYC to Hike a Mountain Trail | Out of Your Element
For Out of Your Element Episode 3 Humza Deas and Evelynn Escobar Leave New York City to Hike the Hudson Valley With Some Help From Timberland.
Hike Clerb's Evelynn Escobar Links With Aerial Photographer Humza Deas For a Mashup Adventure | Out of Your Element
Timberland Laces Hike Clerb's Evelynn Escobar and Aerial Photographer Humza Deas to Explore New York City and Then Go Out Hiking | Out of Your Element Episode 1
Mario Judah Offers a Look at His Rags-to-Riches Story in the Debut Episode of Complex's Docuseries 'No Co-Sign'
In the first episode of Complex’s new series 'No Co-Sign,' rising rap-rock star Mario Judah offers a behind the scenes look at his rags-to-riches story.
VanJess Explain Why ‘Collaborating is a Beautiful Thing’
VanJess are two sisters teaming up to make beautiful music, expand their careers, reach people the world over, and uplift their fans and followers.
Adonis Bosso and Ugo Mozie Say ‘Teamwork is the Missing Ingredient to Success'
Adonis Bosso and Ugo Mozie on why working together on music videos and designing clothes makes them more creative, productive, and accomplished.
Desus And Mero Explain 2020 | ComplexLand
Desus and Mero, the Showtime duo make a triumphant return to Complex to break down their origin story, the funniest stories of the year, and the best song of 2020. The brand is brolic, and back where it all started!
How Your Vote Will Impact Social Justice and Policing | Complex Conversations x Vote Save America
The most important election of our lifetime arrives near the end of a year of social unrest. Your choice will affect all aspects of American life. With those stakes in mind, Complex's Natasha Martinez is joined by Crooked Media’s What a Day podcast co-host Akilah Hughes, actor and entrepreneur CJ Wallace...
The Reebok x Wonder Woman Collection Reimagines the Freestyle Silhouette
Brendan Dunne discusses the legacy of Reebok's Freestyle and their new Wonder Woman collection, with director Patty Jenkins and the superwomen of Reebok.
Killer Mike and Amanda Seales Discuss the Importance of Listening to ‘The Autobiography of Malcolm X’
Killer Mike and Amanda Seales virtually go together to discuss the power and lasting impact of 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' now on Audible.
Josh Kalis 'Still Loves Skateboarding'
Josh Kalis has been a professional skateboarder for almost 30 years. And there’s a reason for that: dedication. He’s still a skate rat, he loves skateboarding
‘Love Was Special’ Josh Kalis Says as He Looks Back on His Career With DC Shoes
Kalis explains why Philadelphia skateboarding was special back in the '90s. Josh Kalis looks back on skating Philly's Love Park and working with DC.
Josh Kalis Says His First DC Shoe Was ‘Built for Skating at Love Park’
Josh Kalis describes skating Love Park during the late 1990s and creating his first pro model with DC Shoes. Josh Kalis hit the mid-’90s at the ideal time
HBO Reportedly Offered $250,000 Bounty Payment to Hackers
According to Variety, HBO responded to a hacker’s message by offering a $250,000 bounty payment. The message is from July 27, just five day before news
#LifeAtComplex: Wale Slides Through the Office for 'Everyday Struggle'
Tony catches Joe Budden, DJ Akademiks, and Nadeska following the taping of ‘Everyday Struggle’ with Wale where they give a breakdown of what happened.
Blac Chyna Drags Tyga on Snapchat at 4 in the Morning: 'Ur a B*tch'
An early morning Snapchat event has rocked Earth to its core. There's nothing quite like waking up at, say, 4 a.m. on a Wednesday and being productive
Watch James Franco and Bryan Cranston Take on the Hot Ones Challenge
The co-stars of "Why Him?" James Franco and Bryan Cranston bond over dangerously spicy wings.
Watch Michael Jordan Praise Russell Westbrook for 'Loyalty' to Thunder During Hall of Fame Speech
Michael Jordan helped induct Russell Westbrook into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Thursday night and praised him for his "loyalty" to the Thunder.
Watch Tony Hawk Take on the Hot Ones Challenge LIVE at ComplexCon
Tony Hawk eats spicy wings live at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA. It's a historic day at Hot Ones: We're debuting the first-ever live edition of Hot Ones