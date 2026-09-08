Maria Cohn
Latest Stories
A Recent History of China's Counterfeit Buildings and Cities
Architecture has often looked back for inspiration, but China goes beyond inspiration to plain counterfeiting.
Fresh Builds: The Coolest Houses of May 2013
A list of some of the coolest houses to have popped up in this world during May 2013.
Ranking the Best and the Worst Catbeards on the Internet Right Now
You catbearding, yet?
25 More Awesome Prints Under $200 That You Can Buy Right Now
A list of some of the most impressive, and affordable, prints out there right now.
30 Things You Didn't Know About Grumpy Cat
You've seen the pictures, now here are the facts.
25 Awesome Business Cards From the World's Most Successful People
Great design in action.
15 Awesome Laundromats
Going to the Laundromat is no longer something to be dreaded.
20 Street Style Photographs That Resemble Impressionist Paintings
What they drew then still exists now.
25 Awesome Lil BUB GIFs
The iconic Internet sensation Lil BUB and her cutest, most epic moments in GIFs.
25 Things You Didn't Know About Lil BUB
Starting off Lil Bub week with fun facts about the Internet's favorite cat.
Required Reading: "Laundromat" by the Snorri Bros.
An array of images of Laundromats from around the five boroughs of New York City compiled by the Snorri Bros. from 2008 to 2012.
15 Things You Didn't Know About the de Young Museum
The San Francisco-based institution has much more of a history than you realize.
The 25 Coolest Structures Made From Shipping Containers
The best of the best in recycled inventions.
25 Stupid Spelling Mistakes on Educational Signs
Watch what you teach the kids.
The 50 Most Iconic Brand Logos of All Time
From Apple to Coca-Cola, these designs are ubiquitous and will survive the test of time.
50 Amazing Churches From Around the World
Religious architecture that transcends in more ways than one.