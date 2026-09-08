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Maria Cohn

Joined July 2014 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

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A Recent History of China's Counterfeit Buildings and Cities

Architecture has often looked back for inspiration, but China goes beyond inspiration to plain counterfeiting.

Maria Cohn4853 days ago
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Fresh Builds: The Coolest Houses of May 2013

A list of some of the coolest houses to have popped up in this world during May 2013.

Maria Cohn4855 days ago
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Ranking the Best and the Worst Catbeards on the Internet Right Now

You catbearding, yet?

Maria Cohn4865 days ago
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25 More Awesome Prints Under $200 That You Can Buy Right Now

A list of some of the most impressive, and affordable, prints out there right now.

Maria Cohn4867 days ago
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30 Things You Didn't Know About Grumpy Cat

You've seen the pictures, now here are the facts.

Maria Cohn4887 days ago
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25 Awesome Business Cards From the World's Most Successful People

Great design in action.

Maria Cohn4894 days ago
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15 Awesome Laundromats

Going to the Laundromat is no longer something to be dreaded.

Maria Cohn4895 days ago
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20 Street Style Photographs That Resemble Impressionist Paintings

What they drew then still exists now.

Maria Cohn4895 days ago
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25 Awesome Lil BUB GIFs

The iconic Internet sensation Lil BUB and her cutest, most epic moments in GIFs.

Maria Cohn4903 days ago
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25 Things You Didn't Know About Lil BUB

Starting off Lil Bub week with fun facts about the Internet's favorite cat.

Maria Cohn4904 days ago
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25 Hilarious Photoshopped Images of Kim Jong-un

Get ready for laughs.

Maria Cohn4913 days ago
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Required Reading: "Laundromat" by the Snorri Bros.

An array of images of Laundromats from around the five boroughs of New York City compiled by the Snorri Bros. from 2008 to 2012.

Maria Cohn4916 days ago
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15 Things You Didn't Know About the de Young Museum

The San Francisco-based institution has much more of a history than you realize.

Maria Cohn4924 days ago
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The 25 Coolest Structures Made From Shipping Containers

The best of the best in recycled inventions.

Maria Cohn4937 days ago
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25 Stupid Spelling Mistakes on Educational Signs

Watch what you teach the kids.

Maria Cohn4940 days ago
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The 50 Most Iconic Brand Logos of All Time

From Apple to Coca-Cola, these designs are ubiquitous and will survive the test of time.

Maria Cohn4943 days ago
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25 Houses With Awesome Rooftop Gardens

Nature in an unexpected location.

Maria Cohn4944 days ago
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50 Amazing Churches From Around the World

Religious architecture that transcends in more ways than one.

Maria Cohn4945 days ago

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