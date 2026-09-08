Linda Hobbs Portrait

Linda Hobbs

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

A History of Hip-Hop Dances

The genre has been a huge proponent of dance crazes for decades. We look at back at the standout moves.

Linda Hobbs4989 days ago
Not Available Lead

DJ Toomp Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records

The legendary Atlanta producer talks about how his records with Kanye West, Jay-Z, and others came about.

Linda Hobbs5047 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Gerry Griffith Speaks On Signing Whitney Houston And Why He Quit Working With Clive Davis

The man who brought Whitney to Arista Records talks about why she was the greatest of all time, and how Clive Davis took credit for everything.

Linda Hobbs5316 days ago
Not Available Lead

Organized Noize Tells All: The Stories Behind Their Classic Records

The legendary ATL production team talks about making music with OutKast, Goodie Mob, Curtis Mayfield, and more.

Linda Hobbs5341 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best 2Pac Rants

Makaveli was not one to bite his tongue.

Linda Hobbs5405 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The PMS Playlist: 15 Best Songs Where Women Go In On Men

Fellas, when you hear your lady playing these, it's time to be afraid&mdash;or better yet, just be gone.

Linda Hobbs5441 days ago
Not Available Lead

6 Ways Ray J Can Redeem Himself

The fallout from his scuffle with Fabolous has Brandy's little brother feeling down and out. Complex offers a few suggestions to help him turn it all around.

Linda Hobbs5453 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App