Linda Hobbs
Latest Stories
A History of Hip-Hop Dances
The genre has been a huge proponent of dance crazes for decades. We look at back at the standout moves.
DJ Toomp Tells All: The Stories Behind His Classic Records
The legendary Atlanta producer talks about how his records with Kanye West, Jay-Z, and others came about.
Interview: Gerry Griffith Speaks On Signing Whitney Houston And Why He Quit Working With Clive Davis
The man who brought Whitney to Arista Records talks about why she was the greatest of all time, and how Clive Davis took credit for everything.
Organized Noize Tells All: The Stories Behind Their Classic Records
The legendary ATL production team talks about making music with OutKast, Goodie Mob, Curtis Mayfield, and more.
The PMS Playlist: 15 Best Songs Where Women Go In On Men
Fellas, when you hear your lady playing these, it's time to be afraid—or better yet, just be gone.
6 Ways Ray J Can Redeem Himself
The fallout from his scuffle with Fabolous has Brandy's little brother feeling down and out. Complex offers a few suggestions to help him turn it all around.