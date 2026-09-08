Lauren Michele Jackson Portrait

Lauren Michele Jackson

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Lauren Michele Jackson is a writer and doctoral student living in Chicago. Her essays have appeared in The Atlantic, The Point, and Complex, among other places.

Joined March 2016 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

A collage of Kendrick Lamar in various outfits and poses, featuring a crown of thorns and a microphone.

Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'

Lauren Michele Jackson653 days ago
best songs 2017

The Best Songs of 2017

2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.

Lauren Michele Jackson3194 days ago
taylor swift

The Delicious, Blinkered Hypocrisy of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"

Taylor's latest video is a self-aware skewering of all her public selves—except the ones that matter.

Lauren Michele Jackson3305 days ago
lana del rey and hip hop lead

Why Lana Del Rey and Hip-Hop Make for a Natural Pairing

No other category of music could better understand the freedom found in a persona like rap music, and Lana Del Rey's music is all about pose and persona.

Lauren Michele Jackson3342 days ago
jay z

Jay Z's '4:44' Reveals the Limits of Decoding Art as Fact

Jay's latest is a confessional that fits into centuries of black storytelling.

Lauren Michele Jackson3361 days ago
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DJ Khaled "Grateful"

In Defense of the Frivolous Pop Posse Cut

Celebrity-filled pop songs are rarely great songs, but they're always fun and set to dominate your summer.

Lauren Michele Jackson3371 days ago
Best Albums 2016 Final

The 50 Best Albums of 2016

The Best Albums of 2016 includes projects from Chance the Rapper to Anderson .Paak to Drake to Rihanna to Beyonce to Esperanza Spalding but who's No. 1?

Lauren Michele Jackson3573 days ago
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It's Not Just Trump and Beyoncé: Why White People Always Complain About Black Music

Trump supporter Betsy McCaughey’s ridiculous comments against black music and Beyoncé are shared by conservatives and liberals alike.

Lauren Michele Jackson3627 days ago
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With Magnificent Coloring Day, Chance Made Chicago the Cultural Hub of the Universe

In a city whose officials don’t value our lives, MCD created its own on-stage party for Black cultural expression and gifted it to us.

Lauren Michele Jackson3643 days ago
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I Can Tell You All About Lemonade

One writer shares what Beyoncé's 'LEMONADE' represents to her.

Lauren Michele Jackson3796 days ago
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The Raw Romanticism of Vulgar Pop Ballads

Rihanna and Beyoncé are at the forefront of this genre-ambivalent formula that fans can't get enough of.

Lauren Michele Jackson3828 days ago
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Kanye West, Black Art, and the Great Escape From Wokeness

It might be utopia, it might not be. Or rather, the terms of utopia may have nothing to do with escape from black death.

Lauren Michele Jackson3851 days ago

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