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Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'
The Best Songs of 2017
2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.
The Delicious, Blinkered Hypocrisy of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do"
Taylor's latest video is a self-aware skewering of all her public selves—except the ones that matter.
Why Lana Del Rey and Hip-Hop Make for a Natural Pairing
No other category of music could better understand the freedom found in a persona like rap music, and Lana Del Rey's music is all about pose and persona.
Jay Z's '4:44' Reveals the Limits of Decoding Art as Fact
Jay's latest is a confessional that fits into centuries of black storytelling.
In Defense of the Frivolous Pop Posse Cut
Celebrity-filled pop songs are rarely great songs, but they're always fun and set to dominate your summer.
The 50 Best Albums of 2016
The Best Albums of 2016 includes projects from Chance the Rapper to Anderson .Paak to Drake to Rihanna to Beyonce to Esperanza Spalding but who's No. 1?
It's Not Just Trump and Beyoncé: Why White People Always Complain About Black Music
Trump supporter Betsy McCaughey’s ridiculous comments against black music and Beyoncé are shared by conservatives and liberals alike.
With Magnificent Coloring Day, Chance Made Chicago the Cultural Hub of the Universe
In a city whose officials don’t value our lives, MCD created its own on-stage party for Black cultural expression and gifted it to us.
I Can Tell You All About Lemonade
One writer shares what Beyoncé's 'LEMONADE' represents to her.
The Raw Romanticism of Vulgar Pop Ballads
Rihanna and Beyoncé are at the forefront of this genre-ambivalent formula that fans can't get enough of.
Kanye West, Black Art, and the Great Escape From Wokeness
It might be utopia, it might not be. Or rather, the terms of utopia may have nothing to do with escape from black death.