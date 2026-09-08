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Latest Stories
How getting out of a crappy relationship saved my finances
A surprising silver (or gold?) lining.
Shades of Horror: Why's Sex So Scary in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" Trailer?
Why does the first trailer for "Fifty Shades of Grey" make it look like a horror movie?
Counting the Ways in Which "True Blood" Is Smarter Than Five Supreme Court Justices
Yes, HBO's raunchiest show outwit the folks leading this country.
Mama, I'm in Love With a Cannibal: How "Hannibal" Got Romantic
What do Lord Byron and the Romantics have in common with NBC's Hannibal? Plenty.
Beaver Shots, Bunny Boilers, and Bad HR: Revisiting Michael Douglas' Sex Trilogy
Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Disclosure all reveal some ugly truths about male insecurity in the late '80s and early '90s.
Dante, Redemption, and the Last "True Detective" Essay You Need to Read
Closing the book on the most talked about show of 2014.
Pictures of You: "True Detective" and the Dilemma of the Dead Woman's Photograph
Oh, just complicating a classic serial killer trope.
Doing the Job: How "True Detective" Is Screwing With Buddy Cop Cliches
HBO's True Detective is way more interested in bad marriages and equipment questions than catching the killer.