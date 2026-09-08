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La Donna Pietra

Joined July 2014 | 8 posts
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How getting out of a crappy relationship saved my finances

A surprising silver (or gold?) lining.

La Donna Pietra4054 days ago
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Shades of Horror: Why's Sex So Scary in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" Trailer?

Why does the first trailer for "Fifty Shades of Grey" make it look like a horror movie?

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Counting the Ways in Which "True Blood" Is Smarter Than Five Supreme Court Justices

Yes, HBO's raunchiest show outwit the folks leading this country.

La Donna Pietra4436 days ago
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What do Lord Byron and the Romantics have in common with NBC's Hannibal? Plenty.

La Donna Pietra4495 days ago
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Beaver Shots, Bunny Boilers, and Bad HR: Revisiting Michael Douglas' Sex Trilogy

Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and Disclosure all reveal some ugly truths about male insecurity in the late '80s and early '90s.

La Donna Pietra4530 days ago
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Dante, Redemption, and the Last "True Detective" Essay You Need to Read

Closing the book on the most talked about show of 2014.

La Donna Pietra4561 days ago
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Pictures of You: "True Detective" and the Dilemma of the Dead Woman's Photograph

Oh, just complicating a classic serial killer trope.

La Donna Pietra4585 days ago
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Doing the Job: How "True Detective" Is Screwing With Buddy Cop Cliches

HBO's True Detective is way more interested in bad marriages and equipment questions than catching the killer.

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