Keenan Higgins
Latest Stories
The Making of Common's 'Resurrection'
Common Sense, No I.D., Twilite Tone, and others discuss the making of the 1994 classic.
A Case for Shaving It Off: Why I Decided to Go Bald
One writer discusses his decision to go bald in his 20s.
Who Is French Montana?
The latest addition to the Bad Boy/Maybach Music Group family talks about how he came up from Morocco to the Bronx to the top of the rap game.
Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Albums We're Wishing For
We're making a list and checking it twice. To find these songs in our stockings would be so nice.
The Making of Yelawolf's "Radioactive"
We get down with Catfish Billy, WillPower, and just about everyone else on the album to get the stories behind Yela's debut album.
Travis Porter Talks Kelly Rowland Collabo & Finding Her Freaky Side
We caught up with the "Make It Rain" rappers to ask about working with the Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist.
The 10 Most Shocking Revelations In Rap Memoirs
From Prodigy to 50 Cent to Grandmaster Flash, check out these bombshells from the realest hip hop autobiographies.