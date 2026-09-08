Keenan Higgins Portrait

Keenan Higgins

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Abstract artwork with a dark figure on the left and a light, textured area with curved lines on the right, surrounded by brushstrokes.

The Making of Common's 'Resurrection'

Common Sense, No I.D., Twilite Tone, and others discuss the making of the 1994 classic.

Keenan Higgins8 days ago
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A Case for Shaving It Off: Why I Decided to Go Bald

One writer discusses his decision to go bald in his 20s.

Keenan Higgins4291 days ago
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Who Is French Montana?

The latest addition to the Bad Boy/Maybach Music Group family talks about how he came up from Morocco to the Bronx to the top of the rap game.

Keenan Higgins5372 days ago
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Holiday Gift Guide: 25 Albums We're Wishing For

We're making a list and checking it twice. To find these songs in our stockings would be so nice.

Keenan Higgins5393 days ago
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The Making of Yelawolf's "Radioactive"

We get down with Catfish Billy, WillPower, and just about everyone else on the album to get the stories behind Yela's debut album.

Keenan Higgins5410 days ago
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Travis Porter Talks Kelly Rowland Collabo & Finding Her Freaky Side

We caught up with the "Make It Rain" rappers to ask about working with the Grammy-winning multiplatinum artist.

Keenan Higgins5449 days ago
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The 10 Most Shocking Revelations In Rap Memoirs

From Prodigy to 50 Cent to Grandmaster Flash, check out these bombshells from the realest hip hop autobiographies.

Keenan Higgins5456 days ago

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