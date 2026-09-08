Jonathan Evans
Latest Stories
How Pintrill Made a Business Off Making Wearable Emojis and Memes
Meet the guy who left cushy his job at Mercedes-Benz to pursue his quirky passion for pins.
The History of Miami Swim Week
Think Miami Swim Week can't survive without the IMG Mercedes-Benz sponshorship? Think again. Swim Week must (and will) go on.
10 Fashion Sneakers Under $250
High-end sneakers don't have to break the bank.
Six Easy and Affordable Ways to Upgrade Your Swagless Bachelor Pad
You deserve better than cheap furniture and a home that screams "frat dorm." Here's how to evolve your living area.
Why You Should Care About Men’s Fashion Week
The arrival of men's fashion week in New York City could prove to be a game changer.
5 Things You Learn While Trying to Pull Off a Wide-Brimmed Hat as a Grown Man
One man recounts his experiences moving past snapbacks and fitteds, and into more mature headwear.
Muses Changing the Way We Think About Fashion
These men are changing the conventions of fashion as we know it.
Going Swagless: Decoding L. Ron Hubbard's Most Flagrant Style Fails
Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard dressed in some pretty ridiculous outfits that put other spiritual leaders to shame.