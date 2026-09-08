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Jonathan Evans

Joined April 2015 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

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How Pintrill Made a Business Off Making Wearable Emojis and Memes

Meet the guy who left cushy his job at Mercedes-Benz to pursue his quirky passion for pins.

Jonathan Evans4006 days ago
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The History of Miami Swim Week

Think Miami Swim Week can't survive without the IMG Mercedes-Benz sponshorship? Think again. Swim Week must (and will) go on.

Jonathan Evans4081 days ago
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10 Fashion Sneakers Under $250

High-end sneakers don't have to break the bank.

Jonathan Evans4118 days ago
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Six Easy and Affordable Ways to Upgrade Your Swagless Bachelor Pad

You deserve better than cheap furniture and a home that screams "frat dorm." Here's how to evolve your living area.

Jonathan Evans4119 days ago
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Why You Should Care About Men’s Fashion Week

The arrival of men's fashion week in New York City could prove to be a game changer.

Jonathan Evans4146 days ago
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5 Things You Learn While Trying to Pull Off a Wide-Brimmed Hat as a Grown Man

One man recounts his experiences moving past snapbacks and fitteds, and into more mature headwear.

Jonathan Evans4159 days ago
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Muses Changing the Way We Think About Fashion

These men are changing the conventions of fashion as we know it.

Jonathan Evans4160 days ago
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Going Swagless: Decoding L. Ron Hubbard's Most Flagrant Style Fails

Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard dressed in some pretty ridiculous outfits that put other spiritual leaders to shame.

Jonathan Evans4179 days ago

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